Detroit to host Halloween in the D activities throughout the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit to host Halloween in the D with family-friendly, fun activities across the city from October 29-31. The Department of Neighborhoods initiative still needs sponsors, candy donations and volunteers for events, Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat locations at Detroit police stations and fire stations.

This year, Halloween activities at city parks return to traditional trunk-or-treat activities. In addition, Fall Fest returns on October 29 at Pingree Park and Palmer Park will host Scarefest on October 30.

“Halloween in the D has become the kind of annual family tradition we envisioned when we launched it in 2018,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “Years from now these fun events at Detroit parks, recreation centers and police stations, with costumes and candy, will be the memories today’s young Detroiters can keep for a lifetime.”

Volunteer support in the following areas is needed for the Halloween in the D celebration:



Donate candy or volunteer to decorate a car for trunk-or-treating at police precincts and fire stations

Join or start a local citizen radio patrol



For more information on activities or to volunteer, visit halloweeninthed.org or call (313) 224-4415.

For companies and organizations interested in supporting Halloween in the D as sponsors or volunteers, email alexia.davis@detroitmi.gov or williamsonk@detroitmi.gov or call (313) 236-3516.

Here's a list of 2022 Halloween in the D activities:

Fall Fest | October 29 from noon - 4 p.m. at Pingree Park, 8401 E. Forest Avent

Fall Fest features a variety of activities: mechanical bull, hayrides, pony rides, petting zoo, archery, axe throwing, rock climbing, zip line, paintball, video game truck and mobile bowling alley. Other activities include pumpkin and face painting, arts-n-crafts, outdoor games and photo booth. The event also will provide spaces for those wishing to tailgate and watch the football game between Michigan State and the University of Michigan. Participants can receive free food tickets while supplies last.



Scarefest | October 30 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Pl.

Palmer Park will transform into a place of fun and fright for children and adults with the Zombie Trail of Terror, haunted hay rides, haunted tent, scary scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving contest, apple biting contest, scary face painting, costume parade, candy grab, Halloween bag decorating, photo booth, DJ sets and live entertainment.



Scarefest will also include an adult costume contest, dog costume parade, vendors and food trucks.



CANDY, CANDY AND MORE CANDY! – October 31

Trunk-or-Treat events at all 11 Detroit Police precincts and other activities Oct. 31

The Detroit Fire Department will distribute candy at seven fire stations (one per City Council district) Oct. 31

RECREATION CENTERS TO HOST ACTIVITIES – Oct. 31 at various times

The Parks & Recreation Division is planning a variety of activities for children, teens and seniors at ten recreation centers on Oct. 31. Activities include Pumpkin Plunge, Halloween Carnival and Theater Bash, haunted house and costume party. Go to halloweeninthed.org or details. City of Detroit

For the full list of Halloween in the D activities and locations, click here.