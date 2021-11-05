Detroit to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 starting Monday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 starting Monday, November 8.

The approved Pfizer vaccine for children in this age group is one-third of an adult's dose.

Pediatric vaccine locations will be located at the Northwest Activity Center and The Detroit Health Department Immunization Clinic.

"We know these vaccines are highly effective and now we have the ability to protect the children in our community from Covid,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “We have set up two vaccination sites specifically for this age group and will partner with schools across the city to provide all Detroiters with equitable access to these life-saving vaccines, especially children who are in school every day.

Appointments can be made now by calling 313-230-0505. A second appointment will also be made at that time.

Parents must accompany their children in order for them to receive the vaccination. A parent or guardian will required to show ID and fill out a consent form.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION FROM THE CITY OF DETROIT

