Detroit to offer residents 13-24 free summer passes to city rec centers, programs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit’s Department of General Services and the city’s Recreation Division have announced, for the first time ever, the city will offer free summer passes for teens and young adults to obtain membership to recreation centers throughout the city.

Detroit residents between 13-24 are now eligible access a variety of resources, activities, and programs free of charge.

This initiative, the city says, is part of an existing city campaign to create more opportunities to help “residents to find their fun” by providing the city’s youth with another way to have “fun in the D.”

Activities and programs are available for the entire family. Each center has free internet access and air conditioning. Free food services will also be available for school-aged children throughout the summer.

Across the city’s ten recreation centers, each offers unique and individual activities and programs designed to provide neighbors opportunities to engage in their community.

The following activities offered at recreation centers include:



Basketball Courts

Swimming Pools

Football Fields

Soccer Fields

Tennis Courts

Gymnasiums

Computer Labs

Dance Studios

Playscapes

Game Rooms

Splash Pads

Access to Parks connected to Recreation Centers

To sign up for free summer memberships, residents must visit their local recreation center. All passes provide access to any Detroit recreation center from June 12 through September 30.

To find your local recreation center, click here.