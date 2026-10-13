Detroit Transportation Corporation gets $10M in grant funding for refurbished Detroit People Mover cars

Two projects in Detroit will get $12 million in grant funding from the State of Michigan for public transit projects.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the $65 million in grants on Monday across the state through the Infrastructure Projects Authority Fund.

According to the governor's office, the investments are aimed in creating or expanding transit systems and more.

“From rural to urban communities across the state, these investments will help expand vital public transit services and get people where they need to go,” Whitmer said in a release.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation, which operates the Detroit People Mover, is getting $10 million for the "People Mover 1.5: Rail Car Project."

The money will be used to replace the system's nine aging rail cars with 12 refurbished vehicles originally used by the Toronto Transit Commission.

According to the state, the funds will complete the evaluation, reconditioning, systems integration and certification of the refurbished cars, which builds on work already completed.

"By extending the life of the system at a fraction of the cost of purchasing a new fleet, the project will preserve an essential, free downtown heavily used transit service," the project plan reads.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan is also getting $2 million for a planning and engineering study of potential transit improvements in Downtown Detroit.

"The study will examine dedicated transit lanes, wayfinding tools to help riders navigate and other operational features within Detroit’s interior highway loop and key downtown corridors served by the Detroit Department of Transportation, SMART, the QLINE and the Detroit People Mover. The study will evaluate opportunities to consolidate stops, address congestion and coordinate service across transit providers," the project reads.