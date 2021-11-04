Detroit tree lighting ceremony returns in-person with Olympic figure skaters, performances and more

(WXYZ) — Downtown Detroit is preparing to once again welcome people back to the city for the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov 19.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership and DTE Energy Foundation said the 18th annual tree lighting will be "bigger, brighter and better than ever."

The party will kick off around 5 p.m. and run through midnight, and you can watch the "Light Up The Season" special right here on Channel 7 on Friday night at 7 p.m.

“Detroit’s Tree Lighting is a cherished tradition that brings so much holiday cheer to families across Michigan. We are proud to offer the community an opportunity to come together and experience this festive occasion in person,” said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. David Cowan, chief public spaces officer at the Downtown Detroit Partnership continued, “We welcome all to Downtown for this unforgettable night and then return throughout the season to ice skate, shop, dine and so much more.”

There will be many festivities, including performances from Olympic and U.S. national champion figure skater Ashley Wagner, performances from "The Voice" season 20 winner Cam Anthony, a performance from Thornetta Davis and much more.

There will also be another holiday celebration at Beacon Park where the Detroit Children's Tree will be lit up.

The Rink at Campus Martius will also open at 9 p.m. and will remain open seven days a week through March 6, 2022. Walk-up tickets are available.

On top of that, there will be carriage rides, the Downtown Detroit markets, a variety of food trucks and much more.

Masks are encouraged and will be distributed onsite at the event for those who want them. There will also be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.