Detroit turns to at-home vaccination services in hopes of reaching that 70% immunity goal

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — We're heading into the first full weekend of the reopening and people across Metro Detroit will be sure to take advantage of this new stage in the pandemic. But the city of Detroit continues to struggle with vaccination rates. They are now increasing their efforts with at-home vaccinations.

Another 32 percent of Detroiters would need to get vaccinated in order to reach that 70% immunity goal.

"It's been a challenge over these past couple of months," chief public health officer in the city of Detroit Denise Fair said. "We're sounding like broken records because we have the same message over and over again about the importance of getting the vaccine and frankly there are people who are not interested or not willing."

Fair said there's no question that there's plenty of access and multiple options for Detroiters to get the covid-19 vaccine. It's just a matter of getting it. With hesitancy about the shot, misinformation on social media and-or mistrust in the healthcare system being part of the holdout.

"Now we have our mobile unit and we are in parks. We are at the festivals. We are where people are," Fair said. "We're even at the grocery stores, the restaurants, and the bars. We are doing our part to make sure that everyone who wants to get vaccinated has the opportunity."

Fair says the city is also now going door to door informing residents about the vaccine and getting them same-day access to the vaccine if they want it. They have reached 150,000 doors so far.

She adds that 57% of Detroiters who are unvaccinated are under the age of 40, a group she's made an appeal to for the past several months.

"My message to those who are under 40, for those who are on the fence, for those people who are still having questions about whether they should get the vaccine or not, don't delay," she said.

If you have questions you can call the city at 313-230-0505.