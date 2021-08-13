Detroit VA honored with 2021 Most Improved in Outpatient Experience Award

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A big honor for the Detroit VA! The VA Office of Veterans Experience awarded the Detroit VA with the 2021 Most Improved in Outpatient Experience Award.

The award was presented Thursday, August 12 during the VA Patient Experience Symposium.

The Detroit VA Medical Center was recognized for having the most improved patient satisfaction scores across the Veterans Health Administration in the Primary Care Outpatient Clinics during 2020, making it the top facility out of 139 VA medical centers.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work conducted each and every day from our staff, contractors, volunteers, and everyone else who strives for daily improvement in the Veterans experience,” said Pamela J. Reeves, M.D., Detroit VA Medical Center director. “I could not be prouder of the work I see being done every day.”

“Our continuous improvements in Primary Care and the veteran's experience showcase the importance and necessity of managing veteran healthcare,” said Saib Gabby, M.D., ACOS, Primary Care Service. “This award serves as a notice that our efforts are being seen, recognized, and appreciated.”

