Detroit veteran recovery center at risk of closure, says VA plans to cut funding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Emmanuel House, one of the leading recovery programs for veterans in Michigan is at risk of shutting down.

Emmanuel House says Veterans Affairs cut their funding because they plan to open their own facility in metro Detroit.

According to founder Rev. Timothy Thompson, they are desperately trying to make up for a $40,000 budget shortfall.

The program has been assisting veterans with returning back to society by providing mental health services, addiction recovery services, housing programs and so much more. Veterans are an at-risk community for homelessness, addiction, mental health challenges and suicide.

"This program and recovery teach us how to let go," Thompson said to a room full of veterans.

Emmanuel House is a place where addicts find meaning outside of drugs and alcohol.

The men taking shelter there spent years serving their country and battling trauma so deep, it's hard to put into words.

"The person I was when I came in here was hopeless. I had given up. I had no inclination of trying to better myself. I actually wanted to die," said Glen Rembert, who completed the 12-step program in March of 2022.

He is a far cry from the man he was a year ago. Rembert is part of Emmanuel House's 86% success rate, beating both addiction and finding his calling.

Even though he could move out on his own, he prefers to live at Emmanuel House because it keeps him sober and on track.

"I wound up getting hired at the VA. I am currently a telephone operator and I just found out I start my new promotion position on the 24th," Rembert said.

To date, this program has serviced over 4,000 people struggling with a variety of mental health issues, but its existence is in jeopardy.

"I've been using my credit and my credit cards and so forth to finance," Thompson said.

Thompson started this program back in 1997 out of his own home, so it's no surprise he's willing to dip into his own pockets to keep the doors open.

"We were in a position where we couldn't pay staff for a week or two and they stayed on the job. It's the atmosphere, it's the family spirit," Thompson said.

The conversations in this room can and have convinced people that this life is worth it.

Rembert says his highest achievement is healing himself so he can show up for others.

"This program has allowed me to be the father I want to be and that's really important to me. I am so glad I got the opportunity to say that," Rembert said.

Thompson applied for several grants, but they won't come through until August.

They need donations to get through the next four months.

More information about Emmanuel House and how you can help can be found on its website.

