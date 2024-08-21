Detroit WALK to End Hydrocephalus will be held this Saturday in St. Clair Shores

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroiters are coming together along with Children’s Hospital of Michigan for the annual Detroit WALK to End Hydrocephalus on Saturday in St. Clair Shores.

The walk is organized by Emily Sajor and Liz Allen in partnership with the Hydrocephalus Association.

Sajor is a mom of three. One of her sons, who is now 8 years old, was born with hydrocephalus and has undergone eight brain surgeries.

Watch the interview with Sajor and her sons in the video player above

Hydrocephalus is described as a neurological disorder caused by the excessive buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain’s ventricles. According to the Hydrocephalus Association, 1 out of 770 babies develops hydrocephalus each year in the U.S. but the condition affects a wide range of people.

Last year, organizers say the walk raised $38,000.

The walk will be held at Veterans Memorial Park. Guests can expect raffles, food, live music and more. Registration for the walk is available online and on site.

For more information about the event, click here.