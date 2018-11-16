Detroit, Warren get state grants to boost curbside recycling

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is helping the cities of Detroit and Warren pay for curbside recycling carts.

The department awards grants to help communities improve their recycling collection infrastructure.

Warren will receive $500,000 to support the purchase of 25,000 recycling carts, while Detroit will get $75,000 for 7,000 carts.

Officials say the state assistance was matched at a rate of over 130 percent, producing a total investment of more than $1.3 million.

The DEQ says the grants will result in greater recovery of recyclable material, get more residents involved and boost opportunities for recycling education.

Gov. Rick Snyder has pushed to boost Michigan's recycling rate.