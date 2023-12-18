Watch Now
News

Actions

Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network rolling out mobile units to help people in crisis

Mobile units
DWIHN
Mobile units<br/>
Mobile units
Posted at 9:46 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 09:46:44-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network is hitting the road with mobile crisis units this week in an effort to help local children and adults in crisis.

About a dozen mobile crisis units will be rolling out today. The teams will currently be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for adults only. This is the first phase of the rollout. Eventually the group hopes to provide around-the-clock services for children and adults.

Wayne County residents cal can the 24/7 helpline at 800-241-4949 to get a mobile unit sent to their location. The mobile crisis teams are reportedly staffed by a master’s level clinician and peer support specialist.

“As a behavioral health organization, we are always looking for innovative ways to help people right where they are; this is just one more way to serve people in their communities,” said DWIHN President/CEO Eric Doeh in a press release. “The program is a community-based mobile crisis response team that will go to a person in crisis, regardless of location and get them behavioral healthcare resources they need.”

Job positions to help this program are available and posted here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dec. 30: Lions on 7!