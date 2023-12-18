Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network rolling out mobile units to help people in crisis

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network is hitting the road with mobile crisis units this week in an effort to help local children and adults in crisis.

About a dozen mobile crisis units will be rolling out today. The teams will currently be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for adults only. This is the first phase of the rollout. Eventually the group hopes to provide around-the-clock services for children and adults.

Wayne County residents cal can the 24/7 helpline at 800-241-4949 to get a mobile unit sent to their location. The mobile crisis teams are reportedly staffed by a master’s level clinician and peer support specialist.

“As a behavioral health organization, we are always looking for innovative ways to help people right where they are; this is just one more way to serve people in their communities,” said DWIHN President/CEO Eric Doeh in a press release. “The program is a community-based mobile crisis response team that will go to a person in crisis, regardless of location and get them behavioral healthcare resources they need.”

Job positions to help this program are available and posted here.