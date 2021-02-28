Detroit Whole Foods customers asked to monitor for COVID-`19 symptoms after outbreak

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit Health Department is asking customers who went to Whole Foods in Midtown during a 10-day to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the health department, those who shopped at Whole Foods between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22 should monitor for symptoms. Anyone experience symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fever, cough, aching, chills, loss of taste or sense of smell, should isolate at home and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

Anyone who would like a test may obtain one up to 14 days after possible exposure. Call 313-230-0505 to make an appointment at the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd.

The alert comes after two dozen employees have tested positive at the store, but no customers have contracted the disease as a result of the outbreak.

The city is working with Whole Foods to make vaccines available to all grocery store employees. No employee will be allowed to enter the facility or return to work until they have completed quarantine, are symptom-free or have been tested.