Detroit Will Breathe to gather at DPD headquarters after Chavin verdict

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we await the jury verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, the group Detroit Will Breathe says they will gather tonight at 5:30 p.m.

The group, which has called for police reforms, says they will gather "no matter the outcome." A social media posting from before it was announced the jury had reached a verdict said the gathering would be held at 1301 Third Ave at 5:30 pm on the day the verdict was announced.

That address is Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Detroit Will Breathe came to prominence following the death of George Floyd, holding 100 nights of protests in Detroit last year, calling for defunding the police, police reform and justice for George Floyd.