Detroit will gain 49+ minutes of daylight in January, and more than an hour in February

(WXYZ) — While we may be deep in the heart of winter and early in 2026, the days are getting longer, which means more sunlight and less dark and gray.

When the calendar flipped to Jan. 1, our sunrise in Detroit was at 8:01 a.m. and the sunset was at 5:10 p.m. We had just over 9 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

By the end of January, however, our sunrise will be at 7:46 a.m. and sunset at 5:45 p.m. That totals nearly 10 hours of daylight.

In all, we gain 49 minutes and 24 seconds of daylight in January.

By February, we're gaining even more daylight, and throughout the month, we'll gain 1 hour and 11 minutes of daylight.

In March, we also spring forward on March 8, and by the end of the month, we'll have gained nearly 1 hour and 26 minutes of daylight.