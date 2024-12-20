Detroit Windsor Tunnel increasing toll fee starting in January

The toll for using the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will increase next year, officials announced on Friday morning.

According to officials, the toll will increase 75 cents for credit and debit card users, raising the price to $8.25.

The cost for Nexpress users will also increase from $5.50 to $6.

“The increase is necessary to allow us to plan for our future capital projects and maintain safe and efficient movement of people between the two countries,” said American Roads CEO Regine Beauboeuf.

American Roads operates the United States side of the tunnel.

The increase will go into effect on Jan. 6.