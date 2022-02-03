Detroit-Windsor Tunnel offering fast COVID PCR testing kits for travelers

(WXYZ) — The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel announced Thursday that it has partnered with Assure Covid Travel Clinics to provide cross-border travelers with the option to do fast COVID PCR testing.

The cross-border travel has been challenging for people who have to meet requirements. Now instead of having to track down a PCR test 72 hours prior to crossing the border, travelers can book a PCR testing kit at their convenience.

“We’ve had dozens of calls from stranded travelers who were not able to get their results within the 72-hour time limit. Having access to this pick-up location at the tunnel will help them get home within about an hour from taking the test,” says Dr. Phillip Olla, CEO of Assure Covid Travel Clinics in a press release.

Travelers are able to order their test kit online, pick it up at an operations office, and take the test with them to their destination to do when needed. Travelers are advised to book the PCR test kits several days in advance of their trip.

Olla calls them a “lab in your bag” test — which you can do in your car, hotel or any other place. The lab is reportedly built into the test kit.

According to a press release, the test will be done via a Telehealth visit with one of the Assure Covid Travel Clinic specialists.

To order these PCR test kits, you can go to https://www.audaciapass.com/.

