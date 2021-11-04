Watch
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to remain cashless after full reopening Nov. 8

Paul Sancya/AP
The Renaissance Center, home of General Motors headquarters, is shown near the Detroit-Windsor tunnel plaza in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 1:20 PM, Nov 04, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is reminding travelers that it will remain cashless on the Detroit side after fully reopening to vaccinated individuals on November 8. The Canadian side will reportedly accept cash tolls through the end of the year and then switch to cashless.

According to a press release, travelers have a few options. They can sign up for an electric Nexpress account, load it up and receive a toll discount on every trip — or they can use credit and debit cards or mobile payments at the booth.

“It will be great to see our customers again, and we offer our thanks for the patience shown as we continue to navigate through this global pandemic together,” said Neal Belitsky, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel president in a press release. “We are happy to announce that we are reopening border travel to the U.S. through the tunnel to vaccinated, nonessential travelers, and we will be working with our partners in the U.S. and Canadian governments to ensure a safe return to service.”

