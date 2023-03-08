Detroit Wing Company unveils 2 new chicken sandwiches

(WXYZ) — Get ready, chicken sandwich lovers, because two new ones are on the food scene.

Detroit Wing Company, which has its flagship store in Eastpointe, Michigan, has announced that two new chicken sandwiches are now on the DWC menu next to their award-winning chicken wings and house-made sauces.

There’s a Classic and Honey Butter Hot sandwich option. The sandwiches feature hand-battered and crispy fried chicken breasts with mayo, dill pickles, and spices and seasonings. They're served on a potato bun.

The Honey Butter Hot sandwich is coated in a unique honey butter hot rub.

DWC says the sandwiches were in development for more than a year, working with dry rubs as opposed to sauces.

“After initially teasing the idea of offering a chicken sandwich, the anticipation from our customers was palpable,” said DWC corporate chef Aaron Cozadd in a statement. “We worked in secret with some of our most loyal guests to develop the flavors using premium ingredients to create a top-quality chicken sandwich at a great price.”

The sandwiches are now available and are $7.95 each.

