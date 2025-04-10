Detroit woman charged after allegedly stabbing her dog, fleeing to South Carolina

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her dog and then fleeing to South Carolina.

Detroit Animal Control (DAC) officers went to a home in the 15200 block of Manning Street back on a February afternoon for a reported dog stabbing. After forcing entry into the home, officers found the injured dog, who had been stabbed multiple times in the torso. DAC seized a total of three dogs and four cats from the home.

Prosecutors say that Jordan Love, 29, posted a video of the injured dog on social media before fleeing the state. She was ultimately caught in Greenville, South Carolina before being extradited and transported back to Michigan last month.

Love has been charged with the following:



Animals — Killing/Torture — Second Degree

Abandoning/Cruelty of 4-10 animals.

If convicted, Love faces a maximum of nine years in prison. She is expected to appear in court later today.

“The WCPO has always taken the abuse of animals very seriously," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a release. "We have impacted legislation and have been proactive with the applicable laws - seeking and fighting to change them in many instances. Although we never really anticipated the alleged brutally and cruelty that this case represents, as a result of our earlier efforts, this case is a clear representation of why better laws were needed."