Detroit woman charged for non-fatally stabbing 2-year-old grandson

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Alisha Caver, 56, of Detroit, for the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson.

Carver has been charged with child abuse first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

Detroit police officers were dispatched on October 20 at approximately 1:39 a.m. to a residence in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive in Detroit for reports of a stabbing. Once on the scene, officers found the 2-year-old victim bleeding from the right side of his head. The child was transported to a local hospital by medics.

Police say, Caver stabbed her grandson multiple times in the head with a knife, non-fatally injuring him.

She is expected to be arraigned today in 36th District Court.