Detroit woman crashes through Scripps Street home police say

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, a 33-year-old woman drove into a Scripps Street home on Friday, September 17, at approximately 5:23 p.m..

Police believe that alcohol and speeding may have played a factor.

According to police say the crash took place on the 14400 block of Scripps when the 33-year-old woman drove her 2011 Honda Accord through a home.

The 63-year-old male homeowner was inside the home at the time of the crash but was not injured.

The driver was arrested and released to a local hospital pending further investigation. She was listed in stable condition.