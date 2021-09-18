Watch
Detroit woman crashes through Scripps Street home police say

Detroit police
Posted at 11:34 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 11:34:19-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, a 33-year-old woman drove into a Scripps Street home on Friday, September 17, at approximately 5:23 p.m..

Police believe that alcohol and speeding may have played a factor.

According to police say the crash took place on the 14400 block of Scripps when the 33-year-old woman drove her 2011 Honda Accord through a home.

The 63-year-old male homeowner was inside the home at the time of the crash but was not injured.

The driver was arrested and released to a local hospital pending further investigation. She was listed in stable condition.

