Detroit woman plans to buy new house after winning $1M Powerball jackpot

(WXYZ) — A Detroit woman won $1 million after matching all five white balls in the Powerball drawing on Aug. 28.

LaSharda Morrison, 43, bought the ticket at the Six Mile X-Press Party Store on McNichols.

The five white balls were 12-22-26-46-59.

“I buy a Powerball ticket every now and then if I’m feeling lucky, or if the jackpot is creeping up. I walked around with this ticket for a couple weeks after the drawing before I even checked it," she said. “When I checked it at the store, I thought something was off. I pulled the numbers up on my phone and I was stunned.”

Morrison said she plans to purchase a new home, take her family on a camping trip and save the rest.

“You always want to do better for your kids. With this money, I know I can help them have a better life and set them up for years to come,” Morrison said.