Detroit woman sentenced to 18 months probation after making false bomb threats toward St. Clair Shores school

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman has been sentenced to an 18-month probation term, starting with 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to making false bomb threats toward a St. Clair Shores school.

Crystal Royster, 42, was sentenced in Macomb County Circuit Court last week for False Report or Threat of a Bomb, a four-year felony. She pled guilty two months ago.

Prosecutors say that Royster made two false reports of a bomb at Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores in March of last year. She allegedly made the calls after her daughter was told she was not allowed to participate in the school play. We're told that, per school policy, she could not participate because she was sick and went home early that day.

Authorities say that more than 700 people were evacuated from the building before St. Clair Shores Police and other law enforcement officers cleared the school.

Royster was sentenced to 14 days in jail as part of her probation, getting credit for three days served.

“The defendant was sentenced today for making a false bomb report that resulted in a significant emergency response. While the court determined that probation was the appropriate outcome, her actions nonetheless caused disruption and concern within the community,” said Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a press release.