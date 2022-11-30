Detroit woman wins $1 million playing Powerball, plans to remodel home

(WXYZ) — A Detroit woman says her excitement is still high after winning a $1 million Powerball prize earlier this month.

According to a press release from Michigan Lottery, Tonisha Jenkins, 46, bought the winning ticket at K&G Deli on Conner Street. Her winning numbers for the Nov. 5 drawing were: 28-45-53-56-69.

“I don’t usually play Powerball, but I started purchasing tickets because of how big the jackpot was,” said Jenkins in a statement. “The day after the drawing, I got on the Michigan Lottery site to check the winning numbers and saw that a $1 million winning has been sold at K&G Deli. I got excited since that was where I purchased my ticket, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up. When I checked my ticket and realized I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. I called my sister right away to tell her the good news!”

Jenkins told Michigan Lottery she plans to remodel her home with the winnings and that she is still just as excited about it as the moment she found out she won.

The current Powerball jackpot is at $65 million.