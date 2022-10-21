Detroit Youth Summit to connect people with free job training, college opportunities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In Detroit, there is an event that aims to connect young people with opportunity this Saturday.

The Detroit Youth Summit will take place at the Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Workforce Training Center at 11687 American Street in Detroit on Oct. 22.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. The free event runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served. It will connect attendees with free college and free skilled workforce training, job and internship opportunities and information on arts and sports careers.

If you attend the entire event from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., you may have a chance to win one of five $1,000 scholarships.

The Youth Summit is not only for young people between the ages of 14 and 24. It's also for organized by people within that age span.

“I hope this opens up the paradigm in our mind to the endless opportunities that Detroit has. And I also hope it negates the narrative that our youth don’t have any drive to change their futures,” said Logan Newman, one of the young leaders who helped organize the event.

“It is entirely youth deciding what youth should hear,” said Angelica Williams, one of the young leaders who helped organize the event. “You have the access and resources in the city to do whatever you want to do.”

Williams said she believes the event is especially important at this moment in time. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 2020 as the pandemic disrupted her senior year. She says young people have missed out on chances to network for their futures due to the pandemic, and this is a way to build relationships for success.

“We are getting a chance to see who we want in our lives,” she said.

You can learn more at fueledbylife.org.

