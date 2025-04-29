Detroit Zoo adds 2 penny-pressing machines with 8 designs

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced this week that it has brought in penny press machines, giving people a fun way to collect pocket-sized memories.

The machines – which press a penny with a design – will be located at two locations. One will be at Table 28 and the other will be at the Ron Kagan Wildlife Interpretive Gallery.

It costs $1.01 to use the machine and people can use coins, cash or cards to operate it.

Each machine has four different designs – and guests can collect two full sets.

At Table 28, the designs are:



Polar bear

Reticulated python

Chimpanzee and gorilla

Rackham Fountain

At the Ron Kagan Wildlife Interpretive Gallery, the designs are:

Scarlet ibis

King penguin

Panamanian golden frog

Detroit Zoo water tower

“We’re always looking for ways to make a trip to the Zoo more memorable,” Detroit Zoo Senior Director of Guest Experiences Emily O’Hara said in a statement. “These new machines are a small moment of joy — something tangible that brings people together and keeps the connection going after they leave.”