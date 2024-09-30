Detroit Zoo announces Binti the lion will be leaving, but a new male lion will join the pack

The Detroit Zoo said Binti, a 4-year-old lion who was the first lion born at the zoo in 40 years, is moving to another zoo.

According to the zoo, Binti received a Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommendation and will head to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoo.

These moves are recommended to promote the health, genetic diversity and overall sustainability of lion populations in zoos.

Binti was born to parents Simba and Asha on Sept. 10, 2020, and had to be hand-raised because of complications that occurred during her mother's labor.

However, zookeepers say she has grown and thrived to become a healthy, well-socialized lion.

The zoo said that while they are saying goodbye to Binti, they will welcome a new lion to join Asha and Amirah soon.

Earlier this year, Simba a male lion at the zoo, was moved to the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.