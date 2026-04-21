Detroit Zoo announces birth of 3 North American river otter pups

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced that three healthy river otter pups were born.

According to the zoo, the otters were born to mom, Kalee, and dad, Gus – two North American river otters.

Zoo officials said the tiny pups are currently behind the scenes with Kalee and animal care staff are keeping a close eye on them.

"They may be small, but they’re meeting all development milestones — even doubling their weight in just one week!" the zoo said.

Gus is spending time apart for now and can be seen at the Edward Mardigian Sr. River Otter habitat near the front of the zoo.

"The pups need time to grow before making their public debut this summer, but don’t worry — we’ll be sharing plenty of otterly adorable updates along the way," the zoo said.

