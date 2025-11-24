Detroit Zoo announces birth of healthy baby giraffe

The Detroit Zoo announced the birth of a new female giraffe calf early Sunday morning!

Zara, a 7-year-old giraffe, gave birth to the healthy newborn around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

"This adorable little one is already standing strong, nursing well, and hitting all her important early milestones. Both Mom and calf are doing great!"

The giraffe's dad is 17-year-old Jabari, who has been at the Detroit Zoo since 2008, and are part of the close-knit giraffe herd, which includes Zara, female Kivuli and male Mpenzi.

"Wild giraffe populations face serious threats, and we’re proud that the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo serve as ambassadors for their cousins in the wild," the zoo said.

The giraffe building will remain temporarily closed for Zara and her calf to bond. Public introductions will be based on Zara's comfort. The zoo will announce the name in the future.