Detroit Zoo announces death of Erin, a female lion

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced the death of Erin, a female lion who lived at the Zoo for more than a decade.

According to the zoo, Erin was estimated to be about 20 years old and lived much longer than wild lions typically do.

She was rescued from a Kansas junkyard in 2009.

According to the zoo, she showed signs of advanced age for several years and animal staff monitored her.

Zoo officials say that they decided to euthanize her Wednesday after a decline in her mobility in condition.

"In her time, Erin was a sporty cat who loved a good run in the yard and she was an amazing companion to Simba," Associate Curator of Mammals Betsie Meister said. "You could often find her on the heated rocks or lounging in the sunshine."

Zoo said Erin was the oldest lion in the pride and will be greatly missed.