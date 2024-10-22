Detroit Zoo announces new 7-acre immersive 'Discovery Trails' to open in 2026

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced a new 7-acre immersive experience set to open at the zoo in 2026.

It's called Discovery Trails and zoo officials say it's dedicated to the wonder of wildlife, the power of education and the joy of discovery.

It will feature habitats for new and returning species, including alpacas, burrowing owls, bush dogs, bamboo sharks, giant anteaters, miniature donkeys and prairie dogs.

There will also be animal encounters including a tank where people can touch and feed stingrays, to a barnyard where they can brush goats and feed chickens.

“Discovery Trails is a shining example of our mission coming to life,” said Dr. Hayley Murphy, executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS). “These up-close encounters in Discovery Trails will foster empathy and understanding for animals, nature and the environment, creating meaningful connections and building curiosity and appreciation for the world around them.”

Discovery Trails will also host a variety of other experiences, according to zoo officials. Those include educational experiences like an outdoor classroom, garden grove and farmer's market.

There will be an accessible canopy trail that will elevate guests 14 feet off the ground. Plus, areas for guests to rest and refuel, including sensory-friendly quet spaces and more.

The $20 million project will be funded mostly through gifts and grants, according to the zoo.

