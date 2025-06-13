Detroit Zoo announces the return of Zoo Keys after more than 2 decades

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced Friday that Zoo Keys are returning for the first time in more than two decades.

According to zoo officials, the colorful, animal-shaped keys can be used at more than a dozen audio boxes throughout the zoo to unlock original poems.

Zoo Keys cost $4 each and can be purchased at the Detroit Zoo Shop, main gate ticket booths and other attractions around the zoo. Each key features a unique gorilla rhino design.

Zoo Keys were once a beloved part of the Detroit Zoo experience, but haven't been around for more than 20 years. Officials say anyone who kept their original Zoo Key can also use them in the new boxes.

“Zoo Keys are a great tool for education and a fun way to really engage our guests, especially kids, helping them connect further with animals and nature,” Detroit Zoo Curator of Education Mike Reed added in a statement. “I remember seeing kids lined up to turn their keys, smiles on their faces. I can’t wait to see that again.”