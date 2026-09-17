Detroit Zoo announces Zoo Boo will return this October with expanded hours

The Detroit Zoo announced the Zoo Boo is returning for 2026 with an expanded experience that will go from the afternoon to dusk.

According to the zoo, Zoo Boo will run from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3-4, 9-11, 16-18 and 23-15. The start time has moved up an hour to give people extra daylight to see the animals.

Guest will be able to access the entire Detroit Zoo until 6 p.m., and then the eastern portion of the Zoo - from the main gates to Table 28 - will be transformed into an illuminated Halloween adventure through 8:30 p.m.

Event highlights include:



Animal Enrichments and Zookeeper Chats — Guests can get closer to the animals throughout the afternoon with scheduled zookeeper chats and fall-themed enrichments across the Zoo. Programming varies by date.

Allergen-Friendly Treat Stations — Select trick-or-treat stations will offer dedicated allergen-friendly treat options.

Live Entertainment — The front half of the Zoo features live entertainment, including a light-up dance floor with a kids’ DJ, fire performers, aerialists, a talking pumpkin, Top Hat Side Show acts and extreme juggling. The Zoo Boo Revue also returns to the Events Pavilion with showtimes throughout the evening.

Seasonal Food & Blake’s Collaboration — Blake’s Cider Mill Market and Bar returns with fresh cider, donuts and seasonal treats, with proceeds supporting animal conservation. Guests can also enjoy expanded dining options — including a new “Spookeasy” — and collectible ghost souvenir cups.

Spooky Science — On select dates, guests can discover the not-so-scary side of science and nature through interactive activities hosted by community partners.

“We heard from our guests that they wanted more time to experience the Zoo and see the animals during Zoo Boo, so that's exactly what we're giving them this year,” said Brittany Gardner, the public events manager for the Detroit Zoo. “Families can arrive at 3 p.m., explore habitats throughout the Zoo until 6 p.m. and experience the ‘merry-not-scary’ event they know and love. Then, they can stay as the evening transforms with illuminated décor, incredible entertainment and more as the sun goes down.”