Detroit Zoo collecting old cell phones to help save gorillas; here's how to donate

The Detroit Zoo is collecting old cell phones and other electronics to help protect wild gorillas.

According to the zoo, they are partnering with SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) Gorilla,which has a "Gorillas on the Line...Answer the Call" recycling challenge. It aims to unite organizations in a competition to collect cell phones and small electronic devices.

According to the zoo, reusable devices will be refurbished and resold, which generates funds for SAFE Gorilla's conservation programs in Africa.

Last year, the Detroit Zoo earned the Silverback Award for collecting 2,792 devices, the highest number in North America. They are asking people to once again help defend their title and collect even more devices.

“We know we can make an even bigger impact this year — but we need your help,” DZS zookeeper and program organizer Aaron Jesue said. “By participating, you’re not only keeping electronic waste out of landfills —you’re also playing a direct role in protecting endangered gorillas in the wild.”

The public can drop off their old devices in collection boxes outside of the zoo's main entrance and inside its Ford Education Center. Local schools, businesses and other groups can register as a team to collect devices in their neighborhoods and surrounding areas.

The challenge runs through Sept. 1, but people can donate devices at the zoo year-round.