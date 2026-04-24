Detroit Zoo & Detroit Tigers team up for first-ever Tigers Day on Sunday, April 26

The Detroit Zoo and the Detroit Tigers are partnering for the first-ever Tigers Day on Sunday, April 26, celebrating baseball and big cats.

According to the Zoo, Tigers Day will be a fun-filled experience that will include live tiger enrichment, hands-on wildlife education, meet-and-greet with PAWS and some more surprises.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.a nd is included with zoo admission. Members get in free.

People can expect:



Live Tiger enrichment and zookeeper chats at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. with any of the three Amur tigers

PAWS and Rally Cats roaming the Zoo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meet-and-greet with surprise Tigers alumni from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Free Detroit Tigers gift at the gate while supplies last

Raffle tables from the Zoo and Tigers

Education station dedicated to tiger biology, behavior and conservation

10% off select merchandise

The zoo said that fewer than 4,500 tigers are left in the wild, and the zoo funds research and care aimed at helping the Amur tiger species recover.

