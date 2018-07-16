Detroit Zoo holds celebration for World Snake Day

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Zoological Society is celebrating World Snake Day on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Detroit Zoo's Holden Reptile Conservation Center.

Zookeeper talks will be held at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The event will include hands-on learning activities and opportunities for visitors to learn about snake conservation.

“Of the more than 3,000 species of snakes in the world, 500 are venomous, with only one – the massasauga rattlesnake – found in Michigan,” said Scott Carter, DZS chief life sciences officer. “Many people fear snakes, and this misplaced fear often results in people killing snakes, which is negatively impacting wild populations."

"World Snake Day gives us the chance to dispel some of the misperceptions and showcase what we’re doing to help conserve them.”