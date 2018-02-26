Detroit Zoo hosts amphibian management school

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Zoo will be hopping with amphibiphiles when amphibian care staff from zoos around the county convene for the annual Association of Zoos & Aquariums Amphibian Management School Monday through March 6.

The training course will highlight current research on captive amphibian behavior and ecology, techniques for assessing environmental and husbandry factors affected welfare, management and exhibit design, and identification and resolution of welfare issues.

"Participants will leave here with greater knowledge about amphibians, new skills to help ensure that amphibians are receiving great care and are thriving at their institutions, and ways to help wild amphibians around the world," said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS).

The five-day training course will conclude with a field trip to the Belle Isle Nature Center to survey mudpuppies - a large, permanently aquatic, native Michigan salamander.