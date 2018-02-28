Detroit Zoo provides sanctuary for 61 animals in need of rescue

12:13 PM, Feb 28, 2018

The Detroit Zoological Society is providing sanctuary to 61 animals in need of rescue after the closure of Bat Zone in Pontiac.

Fifty-four bats of three species, as well as five southern flying squirrels, a Linnea's two-toed sloth and a Cranwell's horned frog are being moved to DZS facilities.

"“This is an unfortunate situation and we are doing everything we can to assist them in placing animals with facilities capable of ensuring their lifetime care, including taking in more than 60 of the animals at the Detroit Zoo,” said Dr. Randi Meyerson, deputy chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society.

Habitats are being prepared at the Detroit Zoo to accommodate many of the animals. The animals will be quarantined for at least 30 days before moving to mostly behind-the-scenes areas of the zoo.

 

