Detroit Zoo said 3 otter pups are female & 'developing at a healthy rate'

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo said that three North American river otter pups born last month are all female and all developing at a healthy rate.

According to zoo officials, the zoo's veterinary team completed the pups' four-week health exam.

The otters were born to mom, Kalee, and dad, Gus – two North American river otters.

The zoo said the animal care team will continue to track their progress while the pups stay behind the scenes with Kalee.

"We estimate that they will be ready to explore their outdoor habitat sometime in late June," the zoo said.