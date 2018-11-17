Detroit Zoo to brighten up holiday season with Wild Lights show

Mostly Cloudy
Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights kicks off tonight
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Zoo will brighten up the holiday season Saturday night with its 6th annual Wild Lights show.
Families can take in lights and sights tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The shows are scheduled for:
Nov. 17- 18, 23-25, 30 and Dec. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 20-23, 26-31.
Tickets run $11-17 in advance and $17 at the gate for guests 2 and older.
Parking is $8.
Other activities include a showing of "The Polar Express 4-D Experience" at the Wild Adventure 4-D theater, Winter Rink skating and Carousel ride for additional costs.
