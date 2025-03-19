Detroit Zoo welcomes 22-year-old polar bear named Haley

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced on Wednesday it has welcomed the arrival of a 22-year-old polar bear named Haley.

According to zoo officials, Haley was born Nov. 15, 2002 and named after Halley's Comet. She comes to Detroit from the Memphis Zoo where she has lived since she was 4 years old.

Experts from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the move to ensure a healthy, genetically diverse and sustainable polar bear population.

Haley will join Nuka, a 20-year-old male, and Suka, a 12-year-old female.

Officials say she is ready to join the public-facing habitat in the Arctic Ring of Life after setting in behind the scenes.

“Haley is such a special and inquisitive bear,” said Mike Murray, vice president of life sciences for the Detroit Zoological Society. “We know Haley will be a terrific ambassador for her species, which faces threats from melting sea ice, climate change and pollution in the wild. We can’t wait for our guests to meet her.”

**Editor's note: A previous version of this article had an incorrect date of birth for Haley. The story has been corrected. We regret the error.