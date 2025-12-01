Detroit Zoo welcomes 3 healthy cubs after African lioness gives birth

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo is celebrating new additions this holiday season: three healthy cubs.

Amirah, a 9-year-old African lioness, gave birth on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, the zoo said. Zoo officials say Amirah is a first-time mom and has been calm, attentive and nurturing as she’s been bonding closely with her babies in a cozy, quiet den.

Amirah had a fourth cub who did not survive after being born significantly later than the rest.

“While this is a natural part of life for many wild species, we remain grateful that Amirah and her three cubs are doing well,” the zoo said.

According to the zoo, African lions are endangered and at risk of extinction “in some regions due to habitat loss, declining prey, disease and human-wildlife conflict.”

“Welcoming these cubs is not only heartwarming — it’s a meaningful milestone in the Detroit Zoo’s commitment to conservation and the future of this iconic species,” the zoo said.

Amirah and the cubs will stay in their den and out of public view as they continue to grow.

“The rest of the pride — dad Kalu and aunt Asha — may or may not choose to spend time in their outdoor habitat during this period. We anticipate the cubs will be visible to guests in a few months, once they’re more mobile and ready to explore larger spaces,” the zoo said.