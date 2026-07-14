Detroit Zoo welcomes baby gorilla born on July 12; 2nd gorilla born in its history

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo welcomed the second baby gorilla born in the zoo's history over the weekend.

According to zoo officials, the female was born to first-time mom Tulivu in the late evening on Sunday, July 12. The mom, baby and baby's father, Mshindi, are all doing well.

“As a first-time mom, Tulivu made this about as smooth as a pregnancy can go,” Detroit Zoo Chief Life Sciences Officer Mike Murray said in a statement. “Over her eight-and-a-half months of pregnancy, she voluntarily trained to receive routine ultrasounds through positive reinforcement, giving our veterinary team a clear window into the baby’s development the entire way.”

In August 2024, Motema was born at the zoo, a historic birth as it was the first gorilla born in the zoo's history. Mshindi is a father to both, meaning the new baby and Motema are half-siblings.

Detroit Zoo

“To have a second gorilla born here at the Zoo, and be a half-sibling to Motema, is incredibly meaningful for our team and for this critically endangered species,” Murray said. “Every birth in an accredited zoo helps strengthen the conservation story for gorillas. This is the result of years of careful, coordinated work, and I am so proud of our entire team who worked tirelessly along the way to make this happen.”

Tulivu and Mshindi came to the Detroit Zoo in 2023 from the Cincinnati Zoo on a breeding and transfer recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Gorilla Species Survival Plan.

Detroit Zoo

Staff will closely monitor Tulivu and her baby over the coming days and weeks. So far, officials say Tulivu is showing excellent maternal behaviors and the infant is reaching early milestones.

The Great Apes of Harambee building is currently open, but Tulivu and her baby will have access to behind-the-scenes areas and may not always be visible to guests.

“When guests will be able to see the baby depends on Tulivu and what she needs as a first-time mom,” Murray added. “We want to keep things calm and quiet so mom, baby and the rest of the troop have time to bond and get comfortable, and they’ll have full access to their habitat once our animal care team feels they’re ready.”