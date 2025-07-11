Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit Zoo welcomes new baby chimpanzee on Fourth of July

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo has a new addition: a baby chimpanzee.

The zoo says Nyani, a 34-year-old chimpanzee, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on July 4. This is Nyani’s first baby.

A zoo representative says the baby chimp and her mom are doing exceptionally well as they adjust to a new chapter. The two have been bonding behind the scenes.

Mom and baby will have access to the public areas of their habitat when animal care staff determines they’re ready. The zoo says Nyani will gradually introduce her daughter to the rest of the chimpanzee troop.

The zoo has not yet released the baby chimp’s name.

