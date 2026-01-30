Detroit Zoo welcomes new polar bear, 13-year-old Kali, from Toledo Zoo

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo is welcoming a new polar bear to the Arctic Ring of Life exhibit from a neighboring zoo.

According to zoo officials, Kali, who was at the Toledo Zoo, has moved to the Detroit Zoo. In exchange, the Detroit Zoo has sent Nuka to Toledo.

The transfer was designed to support the long-term sustainability of polar bear populations in accredited zoos around the world, and comes after recommendations from the Polar Bear Population Alliance. It reportedly strengthens the health and social dynamics of each zoo's polar bear population.

“This successful transfer reflects the collaboration of our teams in Detroit and Toledo, as well as a shared commitment to animal well-being and conservation,” said Mike Murray, the chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoo. “Nuka is an incredible polar bear, and we know he will continue to thrive in Toledo, where he will once again be paired with female polar bear Crystal. Here in Detroit, Kali is already settling in, and we know he will be an outstanding ambassador for his species and a wonderful addition to the polar bear group."

Kali is 13 and was rescued as a cub after being found orphaned by residents of the Native Village of Point Lay, Alaska, in 2013. He was released to the care of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2015, he moved to the Saint Louis Zoo and relocated to Toledo in 2025.

Officials say Kali is known for his strength and smarts. He now shares a habitat with females Suka, 13, and Haley, 23. Kali will be gradually introduced to both of them, with bears spending time on opposite sides of the habitat.