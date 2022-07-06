ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo welcomed a new species of animal over the weekend – two Allen's Swamp Monkeys.

The monkeys – 9-year-old male Azizi and 5-year-old female Pepper – made their debut in their new habitat over the July 4th weekend.

According to the zoo, the monkeys originate from the lowland forests of the Congo basin in Africa. They inhabit swamps and riverine areas.

They were once a species of least concern, but now they have a conservation status of "near threatened."

Zoo officials say the monkeys are often hunted for food or in retaliation for raiding farmers' crops, and some are captured for pet trade.

The zoo said the monkeys are thriving in their new home.