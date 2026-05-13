Detroit Zoo welcomes young adult male giraffe named Nguvu from Utah

The Detroit Zoo is welcoming a young adult male giraffe named Nguvu from a zoo in Utah.

According to zoo officials, Nguvu came from the Hogle Zoo, and animal care teams have been helping him get settled in over the past few days.

Soon, he'll begin introductions to the rest of the giraffe herd.

"During his acclimation period, guests may notice changes in giraffe viewing based on his comfort, care needs and the weather. There may be times when the indoor giraffe habitat is closed to the public as well," the zoo said.

According to officials, Nguvu's arrival is part of the long-term plan for the giraffe herd at the zoo, and the move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Giraffe Species Survival Plan.