Detroit Zoological Society presents virtual concert featuring top country artists

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoological Society is presenting a virtual concert titled 'All Together for Animals' that will feature several top country artists on March 31 at 8 p.m.

The event includes performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter, and more.

Proceeds for this one-time benefit concert will go toward the Zoological Society and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Contributions raised will help the zoo sustain its mission of celebrating and saving wildlife after experiencing plummeting revenue due to last spring's closure and ongoing capacity limits.

For a $30 contribution, $15 of which goes to the DZS, you will receive exclusive access to the 'All Together for Animals' concert which will take place live from the Nashville Zoo and Steel Mill Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

You may make additional contributions when purchasing tickets with 100 percent of the donations going to the Detroit Zoological Society.