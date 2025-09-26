Detroit Zoo's water tower going dark through October to protect migrating birds

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo will be turning off the lights on their iconic water tower to help protect migrating birds as they fly south for the winter.

The zoo says that from now through October 31, they will turn off the tower's up-lighting at 11:00 p.m. every night. And they're asking you to take part too.

It's all part of the National Lights Out program, left by the Audubon Society, which says reducing non-essential lighting helps birds stay on course and avoids confusing them, which could lead to collisions. The Detroit Zoo is taking part as part of their leadership in the North American Songbird SAFE program.

They've released the following list of steps you should take:

