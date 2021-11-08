Watch
Detroiters, businesses, and workers encouraged to sign up for new emergency alert system

Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 14:51:14-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is encouraging residents, businesses, and city workers to sign up for the new emergency notification system called Detroit Alerts 365.

By signing up, you'll receive important alerts regarding public safety matters, potential flooding, boil water alerts, severe weather, shelter-in-place notices, and much more.

The high-speed system is free and you can choose to receive notifications via cell phone, landline, text, email, TTY, and social media.

You must have a Detroit address in order to receive the alerts. Users can also register multiple Detroit addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Detroit Alerts 365

Personal data is secured in the system.

To register for Detroit Alerts 365 and learn more, visit detroitalerts365.org and click on the Detroit Alerts 365 logo, or text DetroitAlerts365 to 99411.

